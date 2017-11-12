In pictures this week

NOT JUST FIDDLIN’ AROUND … Six-year-old Summer Yin of Trenton had no hesitations about playing a few songs with almost-90-year-old Ruth Grierson and accordionist Dick Atlee (not pictured) at the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Pumpkin Festival at Harbor House recently. Summer and her 9-year-old sister Aerie study violin with Heidi Powell and Richard Hsu.ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
CARRIAGE ROAD WARRIOR … Kate Murch of Bar Harbor and the rest of her Girl Scout troop were part of the nearly 500 volunteers who volunteered for the 27th annual Take Pride in Acadia Day on Nov. 4. This community effort, sponsored by Friends of Acadia and supported by Acadia National Park, greatly reduces erosion and costly wash-outs on the carriage roads from the rains, ice and thaw cycles during winter and spring. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
A PIECE OF PARADISE … Fall colors on a recent afternoon at Little Long Pond in Seal Harbor. “Despite the age old belief that dry years make for poor fall color, this year’s leaves were not without merit,” photographer Winston Shaw said. PHOTO COURTESY OF WINSTON SHAW
THANKS, GUYS! … Kevin Buck, the chairman of the Tremont Board of Selectmen, presented plaques to Spencer Ervin, left, and Michael Ryan, right, in recognition of their volunteer service at a Nov. 1 event at the town office. Ervin has served the town for 27 years and has been a member of the Harbor Committee, Planning Board and the Bass Harbor Memorial Library board of trustees. Ryan, during his 15 years of volunteering, has been a member of the land use ordinance committee, Planning Board and Harbor Committee. Both men are moving to other states. PHOTO COURTESY OF KATIE DANDURAND
QUITE A CHARACTER … A Pemetic Elementary student leaves the school’s Literacy Parade last Thursday afternoon. Some school Halloween celebrations were postponed due to last Monday’s storm. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
READY FOR ANYTHING … Personnel at Coast Guard Station Southwest Harbor conducted training last week in 35-knot winds and 12-foot seas. “As a Heavy Weather Station, we conduct training as often as the elements allow to retain proficiency for qualified members and to train new personnel on heavy weather procedures,” BM1 Michael Miller said. “Donning a dry suit is part of the three layer system required for all personnel on board our small boats, as well as a heavy weather belt used to strap-in, and safely move about the boat.” PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL MILLER
TIES THAT BIND … Five members of the 1968 Bar Harbor High School basketball team were together again earlier this fall at the home of Dick Cough. From left, Wayne Lee, Robin MacLeod, Cough, Burt Barker and Arthur “Tex” Davis. Cough is a member of the class of ’68, the last to graduate from the old school before the island high schools consolidated. In the ’68 basketball season, Barker and Davis were juniors and MacLeod and Lee were sophomores. The team finished 9-8 and just missed the playoffs by one spot, finishing in 9th place that year, Cough said. PHOTO COURTESY OF DICK COUGH
HISTORICAL MOMENT … More than 200 students in grades four through eight from the Connors Emerson School in Bar Harbor recently attended a free showing of the Bar Harbor Historical Society’s documentary “The Fire of 1947” at The Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor. The film, by Southwest Harbor filmmaker Peter Logue, is slated to be shown again at the Criterion on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. Narrated by Steve Zirnkilton of Seal Harbor, the film documents the fire that was ignited on Oct. 17 and wasn’t declared out until Nov. 14, 1947. Two previous showings of the “The Fire of 1947” at The Criterion were sold out. PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHN BENNETT