In pictures this week

NOT JUST FIDDLIN’ AROUND … Six-year-old Summer Yin of Trenton had no hesitations about playing a few songs with almost-90-year-old Ruth Grierson and accordionist Dick Atlee (not pictured) at the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Pumpkin Festival at Harbor House recently. Summer and her 9-year-old sister Aerie study violin with Heidi Powell and Richard Hsu. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD