In pictures this week

TRICK AND/OR TREAT … Children from Kids’ Corner child care center in Bar Harbor visit A Slice of Eden pastry shop last Friday for some fresh-from-the-oven Halloween cookies. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
ARCTIC PAIR … Mia Shaw, dressed as an Eskimo, holds her dog Pip, outfitted as a walrus, at Acadia Veterinary Hospital’s annual Halloween costume party in Bar Harbor on Tuesday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
TRICK AND/OR TREAT … Students and teachers from Conners Emerson School parade through Bar Harbor on Tuesday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
ARTFUL CARVER … Mike Duffy works on a jack-o’-lantern last week at the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s annual Pumpkin Festival. The event was moved into Harbor House due to the inclement weather. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
COMING OUT OF THEIR SHELLS … Hilary Phillips, left, and her children Hudson, 4, August, 5, and West, 4, dressed as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Ledgelawn Avenue in Bar Harbor on Oct. 31. The holiday brings hundreds of residents and visitors to the neighborhood, and the road is closed to vehicles for part of the evening. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SAMUEL SHEPHERD
QUIET EARLY MORNING … Floats are removed from the boat docks at Mount Desert Campground on Somes Sound Friday morning. PHOTO COURTESY OF OWEN CRAIGHEAD
TOWN AND COUNTRY … Criterion Theatre Executive Director Tamara Crowley, left, takes a break with Clint Black, center, who played a well-received show at The Criterion Friday night. At right is Criterion Media Manager Kristin Leffler. PHOTO COURTESY OF TAMARA CROWLEY
ICE CREAM FOR THE ART SCENE … Mount Desert Island Ice Cream owner Linda Parker, fourth from left, celebrated a successful summer by offering the last scoops of the season for donations to the Kristen Klint Arts Fund. More than $1,000 was raised for the scholarship fund, which supports MDI women of all ages in artistic endeavors. Members of the fund committee with Parker are, from left, Donna Hanke, Barbara Maffucci, Jen Shepard, Michelle Souza and Patricia Savoie. PHOTO COURTESY OF BETH SWAZEY
HOUSING HELP … Island Housing Trust is nearing completion of infrastructure work on a parcel of land donated by the residents of the town of Mount Desert for year-round housing. Next month, IHT will move a small house, donated by a summer resident, to the lot on Beech Hill Road. Visit www.islandhousingtrust.org. PHOTO COURTESY OF ISLAND HOUSING TRUST
LEADERSHIP IN ACTION … Marjorie Peronto of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, left, and Greg Veilleux of the Hancock County Extension Association stand with Jennifer Jones of the Bar Harbor Food Pantry after Jones received the Local Non-Profit Leadership in Action Award from the Hancock County Extension Association through the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. The Bar Harbor Food pantry helps lead the Hancock County Food Drive every March. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BAR HARBOR FOOD PANTRY
DAY IS DONE … All is quiet on the water between Islesford and Great Cranberry Island on a recent afternoon. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
CANE AND ABLE … Mary Paquet, 96, was presented The Boston Post cane on Oct. 30 at Birch Bay Village. The cane is presented to the oldest native resident in Bar Harbor by the Bar Harbor Historical Society. Paquet is seated, left, with her sister Esther Collier Testa. Standing, from left, are Sherdy Carr, president of the BHHS, granddaughter Joanne Graham, great-granddaughter Megan Graham, great-niece Melissa DeVos, nephew Dick Collier and Debbie Dyer, curator of the BHHS. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SAMUEL SHEPHERD
LESS TRAVELED … Leaves on the boardwalk near Sieur de Monts in Acadia National Park caught the attention of Jenn Tomlinson recently. PHOTO COURTESY OF JENN TOMLINSON
PLEIN AIR … Oil pantings by Robin Rier of Jonesport are on display through December at Bar Harbor Savings and Loan, 103 Main St., Bar Harbor. Call 288-3685. PHOTO COURTESY OF ROBIN RIER
STURM UND DRANG … Storm surge at Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park Monday morning. PHOTO COURTESY OF LINDA NAPIER
CLOSE CALL … A fire reported Saturday night at Beal’s Lobster Pier in Southwest Harbor turned out to involve an issue with a pilot light to a propane-heated boiler, firefighters said. The Southwest Harbor and Tremont fire departments responded and reported there was no damage. Tenants in upper level apartments at the Clark Point Road business were evacuated as a precaution. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
HEAVY WEATHER TRAINING … Personnel at Coast Guard Station Southwest Harbor conducted some training Tuesday in 35-knot winds and 12-foot seas. At right, machinery technician Eric Jordan and bosun’s mate Tyler Clark receive a heaving line thrown to them from the motor lifeboat crew of seaman Joshua Horner and fireman Richard Roberts. The heaving line is attached to a tow line so the “distressed vessel” can heave the tow line and attach it to their forward bit. PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL MILLER