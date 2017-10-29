In pictures this week

SOCCER PROWESS … Addi Laslie of the U14 team doing a flip throw. Acadia Fire FC competed in a SoccerMaine Columbus Weekend Tourney in Sanford. PHOTO COURTESY OF KERI HAYES
Coast Guard personnel and their families unwind with a crawfish cookout at Smuggler’s Den Campground last week. “It was an honor to have the Coast Guard here and a small way to say ‘thank you’ for all you do for our community,” said Lee Worcester of Smuggler’s Den. PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL MILLER
ROCKY ON THE COAST … Lt. Jeffrey Verville of Coast Guard Station Southwest Harbor with Rocky, the unit’s dog and “mascot” at a children’s event at the Southwest Harbor library. PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL MILLER
MEN AT WORK … New water mains are being installed from West Street to the Eagle Lake Road this week ahead of the second phase of the Route 3 reconstruction next year. The first phase of the project, from Salisbury Cove to the Crooked Road, is nearly complete. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SAMUEL SHEPHERD
STAR OF WONDER … This image of the Orionid meteor shower was captured by Matthew Hochman of Bar Harbor at 3 a.m. Saturday from Acadia National Park. PHOTO COURTESY OF MATTHEW HOCHMAN
WALKING THE WALK … Staff and music therapy interns from Birch Bay Retirement Village attended the 2017 Eastern Maine Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday in Bangor. Representing Team Birch Bay were Paula LeVasseur, Susanne Hopkins, Harmony Hopkins, James Hoke, Melissa Violette, Tara Rae, Kristen Osbourne and Anna Bekavac. PHOTO COURTESY OF BIRCH BAY VILLAGE
CLIFF FACE TIME …Steve Hudson, right, of Mount Desert Island Search and Rescue, monitors a rope rescue training exercise on the oceanside cliff at Cooksey Drive Preserve in Mount Desert last week. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM