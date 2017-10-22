In pictures this week

SOMESVILLE SOUVIENS … Rick Savage sits on a granite bench that has been placed at Pond’s End in Mount Desert in memory of his wife, Linda, who died in 2015. The bench was given by the Somesville Village Improvement Society (VIS). Linda Savage was a longtime president of the VIS and, for many years, a welcoming presence at the Somesville Post Office. The bench was dedicated in a brief ceremony on Tuesday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM