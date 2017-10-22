In pictures this week

SOMESVILLE SOUVIENS … Rick Savage sits on a granite bench that has been placed at Pond’s End in Mount Desert in memory of his wife, Linda, who died in 2015. The bench was given by the Somesville Village Improvement Society (VIS). Linda Savage was a longtime president of the VIS and, for many years, a welcoming presence at the Somesville Post Office. The bench was dedicated in a brief ceremony on Tuesday.ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
FLOATING CITY … A cruise ship at anchor on a foggy morning in Bar Harbor last week. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
FROG PRINCE … A participant in last year’s Halloween party at the Acadia Veterinary Hospital on Federal Street in Bar Harbor. This year’s party is set for Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 4-5:30 p.m. The party includes games, prizes and refreshments for humans and pets alike. Call 288-5733. PHOTO COURTESY OF ACADIA VETERINARY HOSPITAL
FALL FINALE … Skipper Gabby Boord and crew Nate Ingebritson compete for the Mount Desert Island Community Sailing Center club team in the Pen Bay League’s final regatta of the season Sunday in Boothbay. See story on section 2, page 7. PHOTO COURTESY OF WYTHE INGEBRITSON
CORN, BEANS AND SASQUATCH … Instead of a scarecrow, J&P’s Farm in Trenton sports several Bigfoot creatures made of plywood in their fields. See upcoming Halloween events in section 2, page 3. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES