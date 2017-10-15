In pictures this week

PROST … Julia Dilger and Bill Boguski of Foulmouthed Brewing of South Portland raise a glass of one of their beers Saturday at the annual Acadia Oktoberfest celebration at Smuggler’s Den Campground in Southwest Harbor. More than 20 brewers served samples of their work as revelers listened to live music, played beer pong and tried their luck in a keg toss. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
HARVEST MOON … The moon rising over Frenchman Bay last week. The full moon closest to the autumnal equinox is known as the “Harvest Moon” because for a few days, the moonrise comes soon after sunset, casting early-evening moonlight that helps with the harvest of late-season crops. PHOTO COURTESY OF ALICE CLAIR
PAINTING THE TOWN … Dan and Gail VanWart had their West Street store The Naked Blueberry open for the final Art Walk of the season, but will close earlier than planned after a fire destroyed their Dedham farm. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
PAINTING THE TOWN … Florence Dunbar displays her Designs of Acadia wares at Spruce and Gussy Friday at the final Art Walk of the season. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
PAINTING THE TOWN … Russell D’Alessio in his gallery with musicians Marilyn Ryan and Willy Kelly. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
MUSSEL MEN … Hollander and DeKoning’s mussel barge Stewardship approaches the Trenton Bridge on a sunny morning last week. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
SPIKE CANCER … Mount Desert Island High School senior Mackenzie Hanna serves Saturday in a match against the Class A powerhouse Deering Rams. Hanna had five aces, four kills and six assists in the 1-3 MDI loss. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
A QUIET MOMENT … Trees surrounding the practice fields at Mount Desert Island High School were having their own pep rally this weekend by turning fabulous colors. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
ROUGH DRAFT OF HISTORY … Librarian Ruth Eveland at the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor receives a bound edition of copies of the Islander for the library’s archives recently. Each volume includes six months’ worth of newspapers. The paper is also archived on microfilm at the Bar Harbor Historical Society. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE JESUP