In pictures this week

SWEET SUPPORT ... Eliza Levin, 11, Clara Levin, 6, and their mom, Donna Hanke, held a fundraiser for the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation on Sep. 23 at the YWCA in Bar Harbor. Clara Levin completed more than two years of treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in April of this year. With the event and an online campaign, the family raised a total of $901.81 for the foundation, which funds cancer research and also provides support for families going through cancer treatment. "We set our goal at $400, enough to fund a day of research, and are over the moon with the success of our little lemonade stand," Hanke said. The Bar Harbor Hannaford donated supplies for the effort. Visit alexslemonade.org. PHOTO COURTESY OF ROB LEVIN