In pictures this week

SWEET SUPPORT ... Eliza Levin, 11, Clara Levin, 6, and their mom, Donna Hanke, held a fundraiser for the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation on Sep. 23 at the YWCA in Bar Harbor. Clara Levin completed more than two years of treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in April of this year. With the event and an online campaign, the family raised a total of $901.81 for the foundation, which funds cancer research and also provides support for families going through cancer treatment. "We set our goal at $400, enough to fund a day of research, and are over the moon with the success of our little lemonade stand," Hanke said. The Bar Harbor Hannaford donated supplies for the effort. Visit alexslemonade.org.PHOTO COURTESY OF ROB LEVIN
GOOD DEED ON THE BOOKS … From left, Mount Desert Elementary School students Eli Wales, Cara Dembroski, Azaria Long, Lexi Simard, Grace Munger and Faith Reece delivered books to Island Readers & Writers in Southwest Harbor. Thanks to a big push by Reece, IRW collected more than 2,000 books for south Texas elementary and middle school libraries devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Faith collected books at the school and at the Northeast Harbor Library. “As soon as I heard what was going on [in Texas], I knew I wanted to do something to help,” she said. PHOTO COURTESY OF ISLAND READERS & WRITERS
FLOATING CLASSROOM … Students collect water quality data on Somes Pond as part of a program led by the Somes-Meynell Wildlife Sanctuary and Acadia National Park. Students collect data on water temperature, dissolved oxygen and turbidity. They collect plankton and view it under a microscope. They work in teams to collect the data and to paddle canoes that are clamped together for stability. Back on land, students graph and interpret their findings and discuss data accuracy, precision, bias and error. PHOTO COURTESY OF SOMES-MEYNELL WILDLIFE SANCTUARY
DO NOT SHAKE … Maple leaves cast late summer shadows on a hornet’s nest just off a path in Acadia National Park. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
WOMEN OF DISCTINCTION … A celebration hosted Friday by the YWCA at Kebo Valley Golf Club honored outstanding women of Mount Desert Island. From left, Girl of the Year Megan Moore, Woman of the Year Gail Leiser and Young Woman of the Year Phoebe Durand-McDonnell (mother Anna Durand stood in for Durand-McDonnell). “In my role here, I encounter so many amazing, creative and resilient women,” said YWCA Executive Director Jackie Davidson. “It’s imperative that we honor them every chance we get.” PHOTO COURTESY OF YWCA
DISNEY MAGIC … Martha Searchfield of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce welcomes “Captain Mickey” to Bar Harbor Friday as the Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Magic made its maiden visit here. PHOTO COURTESY OF MATTHEW HOCHMAN
CONSTITUTIONAL CONVENTION … The Mount Desert Isle Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Sept. 8 during Constitution week. From left to right, Regent Kerry Zimmerman, Norma Spurling, Kathy Walton, Ada Hatch, Alison Bell, Alice Scillia, Barbara Chesney, Pam Dodge, Kay Moore and speaker Bonnie Wilder. Kathy Normandin, the Maine state registrar, will be at the group’s next meeting, to be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Southwest Harbor on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. PHOTO COURTESY OF PAM DODGE