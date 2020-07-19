In pictures this week

MAKING IT EASY … Several kiosks with free masks were set up in downtown Bar Harbor this week, part of the town’s “physical distancing and public health support” efforts. The town purchased 75,000 masks for the kiosks, funded by a recent $127,000 grant from the state’s share of federal CARES Act funds. PHOTO COURTESY OF ART GOWIE
MUD FUN … Students at Kids Corner Early Care and Learning facility made the most out of a recent rainstorm. PHOTO COURTESY OF KIDS CORNER
TALLYING UP THE TAPE… Tremont Town Clerk Katie Dandurand looks over the tape containing the voting results for the state primary on Tuesday night in the Harvey Kelley Meeting Room. More than 400 people voted in Tremont, mostly by absentee ballot. There were a dozen people on hand to count the ballots that contained more than 50 warrant articles, as well as another stack for election of local officials. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
