In pictures this week

ISLAND HOSPITALITY … Members of the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ varsity soccer team offer water or Gatorade to runners of the MDI Marathon, half marathon and relay on Sargent Drive Sunday. Other groups gathered along the route to greet runners with live music or costumes. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
MAINE MUSIC … Shirt Tail Kin performed Saturday at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor as part of a Maine Music Show organized by the Criterion and by WERU Community Radio. Travis Cyr and The Soul Benders were also featured. “Lots of music and dancing made for a great night!” said Matt Murphy, general manager of WERU. The radio station also announced this week that it has a new smartphone app, allowing users to live stream the station and access archived shows. PHOTO COURTESY OF WERU
LOOMING LARGE … MSC Meraviglia, the sixth largest cruise ship in the world, was anchored in Frenchman Bay during its first visit to Bar Harbor on Sunday. With a capacity of 4,500 passengers and a crew of 1,536, it is the largest cruise ship scheduled to visit Bar Harbor this year. It was built in France and launched in 2016. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
BACK AT IT … A lineman works in Seal Cove Wednesday morning. Just a few days after power was restored to the more than 1,500 customers whose light went off in last week’s storm, power went out again for a few customers in Tremont, Town Hill, Southwest Harbor, Salsbury Cove and Otter Creek. PHOTO COURTESY OF LISA HORSCH CLARK
