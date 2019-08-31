In pictures this week

ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY A bee swarms around sunflowers in the community garden at Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s Babson Creek Preserve last week. As the summer begins to wind down, the pollen collectors are working to up their store for winter.
PHOTO COURTESY OF WILL DIXON Will Dixon took this photo after a swim in Somes Pond Saturday. “As the sun went lower, it uplit the clouds to reflect in the pond, as if all boiled up,” he said.
PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRAT Whale watchers and recreational boaters have reported seeing lots of mola mola, or ocean sunfish, in waters around Mount Desert Island this summer. One was spotted Tuesday between Bar Island and Sheep Porcupine Island in Frenchman Bay. Related to pufferfish and porcupinefish, they can grow to 1,000 pounds. According to a website dedicated to ocean sunfish research and tracking created by Dr. Tierney Thys, the common name for the species in German translates as “swimming head.”
ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY A visitor walks the pier behind the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel in Bar Harbor recently as the fog rolls in over the Porcupine Islands.
SUMMER SUNSET … Amanda Bracy, captain of the Cranberry Cove Ferry, looked back towards Mount Desert Island Monday evening on her last trip to Great Cranberry Island and saw a sky full of orange and purple. PHOTO COURTESY OF AMANDA BRACY
ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES The mooring field in Seal Harbor this time of year is a mix of fishing boats and yachts of all shapes and sizes, with a full dinghy dock to match.
PHOTO COURTESY OF KRISTA LEIGH PHOTOGRAPHY Bar Harbor fire crews rushed to put out a car fire in a private parking lot on Billings Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Fire Chief Matthew Bartlett said the fire started in the engine, and crews extinguished the flame before it spread. The car is deemed a total loss, Bartlett said, and “at this time the cause is undetermined.”
ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM Elija “Haji” Avila sits in front of boxes of components he used to build his own gaming computer at Coastal Computers in Somesville on Wednesday. The afternoon of engineering fun for the 15-year-old who has cancer and a group of his friends was sponsored by Make-A-Wish Maine. Haji is the son of Kyle and Lelania Avila of Northeast Harbor.
PHOTO COURTESY OF SUE CHARLES Ken Weg’s Morris 42x Ranger finished first in both of Sunday’s Max Warburg races. The Northeast Harbor Fleet’s Labor Day Series begins Saturday.
