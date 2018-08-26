In photos this week

BOUNTY OF BLOSSOMS … A mother and daughter visiting from North Carolina admire the flowers at Thuya Garden in Northeast Harbor.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
PEAK SEASON PUSH … A lobster boat underway in Frenchman Bay recently.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
STASH OF STORIES … Riley Torell, who rode her bike to the Bass Harbor Memorial Library with her mom, collects a number of books during the annual book sale Aug. 12. Music and pancakes were part of the fundraising event.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
CAR PARTY … Gathered to film a TV show segment at Martha Stewart’s Seal Harbor estate, Skylands, last week, were Jay Leno, Stewart, and staff of the Seal Cove Auto Museum. The segment for CNBC is about Edsel Ford, former owner of Skylands. Stewart owns a rare station wagon, right, named in honor of Edsel Ford after his death. Leno drove the museum’s 1928 Model A Huckster, left, which was donated by Binki MacQuinn in honor of her husband Ronald.
PHOTO COURTESY OF SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM
A SENATOR’S SIGNATURE … Senator Angus King signs books Saturday at Sherman’s Books in Bar Harbor on Saturday as his wife, Mary Herman King, looks on. Proceeds from the book, “A Senator’s Eye: Celebrating Maine, Washington, and the Joys of Scraping the Windshield” support the Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
DINGED UP DINGHY … A dinghy tied up at the Upper Town Dock in Southwest Harbor has seen better days.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
RAINY DAY READING … Shoppers peruse the tables at the annual book sale at Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday. Due to rainy weather, most of the sale took place inside; though some hearty volunteers were stationed outside under tents.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY … Ellen and Bill Dupuy, formerly of Bass Harbor, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this week while visiting Mount Desert Island with family. They currently reside in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
PHOTO COURTESY OF ELLEN AND BILL DUPUY
WITH THE GREATEST OF EASE … Sora Sol and Joshua J. Superstar of CirqOvation performed an aerial act at Camp Beech Cliff in Mount Desert on Friday. The performance capped off the popular Circus Superstar specialty camp held in August. Proceeds from the show go to supporting Camp Beech Cliff summer programs.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
SANDPAPER, CHALK AND MAGIC… Artist Wendilee Heath O’Brien explains her process of putting chalk pastels on sandpaper to create colorful images. Heath O’Brien was one of several artists showcasing their work at the show organized by the Coastal Fine Art Alliance in Southwest Harbor the weekend of Aug. 11-12.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY