In-person learning to continue for now

November 19, 2020 by on News

BAR HARBOR — “Our school district intends to continue with in-person instruction to the maximum extent possible,” Superintendent Marc Gousse said in a letter to parents on Wednesday.

“However, any outbreak [of COVID-19] or information from the Maine CDC may necessitate a shift to full remote learning at any time. Given the recent uptick in positive cases, Hancock County is now being closely monitored by the CDC.”

Gousse noted that data indicates public schools are among the safest places for students and staff. That, he said, is because schools “are following Maine CDC guidance, minimizing the potential for spread of COVID-19.”

“We – students and staff – are wearing masks, cleaning and sanitizing our buildings and spaces, getting as much fresh air as possible into out buildings and, most importantly, following the guidance provided by medical experts, scientists and local health data.”

Gousse told parents in his letter that they can help ensure that in-person learning can continue.

“It is imperative that everyone follow CDC guidelines, limit unnecessary travel, keep family gatherings small and take all steps necessary to reduce risk to you, your family and community,” he said.

