Illegal fire burns brush

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Someone at a hike-in campsite at Schoodic Woods Campground started an illegal campfire that spread and burned an area of about 750 square feet of brush Tuesday afternoon. Several fire departments in the Schoodic area responded and helped Acadia firefighters extinguish the blaze. Two nearby hike-in campsites were evacuated as a precaution while the fire was being fought. An investigation into who started the fire is underway. Open fires are prohibited at all Schoodic Woods Campground hike-in sites.