Illegal campfire burns woods on Cadillac

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — A camper at an illegal campsite in the woods near the bottom of the Cadillac Mountain summit road started a wildfire last Friday that burned about one-fifth of an acre before being extinguished by members of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert fire departments.

The fire, which visitors reported to park rangers at around 5 p.m., was out by 6 p.m.

At least one “person of interest” has been identified in connection with the campsite and fire, park officials said in a press release Monday.

Three illegal campsites with open fires have been discovered in the park in the past two-and-a-half weeks. Camping in Acadia is allowed only in the park’s four campgrounds: Blackwoods and Seawall on Mount Desert Island, Schoodic Woods on the Schoodic Peninsula and Duck Harbor on Isle au Haut.

In addition to the illegal campsites and fires, park rangers have recently noticed more legal fires at campgrounds that have been left unattended. Park officials remind visitors not to leave campfires unattended because even a small breeze could cause the fire to spread.