ELLSWORTH — Masanobu Ikemiya of Bar Harbor, a pianist and peace activist, will perform a concert Sunday, Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist church in Ellsworth.

The concert is a benefit for the Good Life Center in Bar Harbor.

The program, “Classics to Ragtime: a Piano Recital with Commentaries,” will include works by Chopin, Liszt, Debussy, Joplin and others. Suggested donation is $20. Visit www.goodlife.org.