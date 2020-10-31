IHT secures year-round home on MDI

SEAL HARBOR – Island Housing Trust and Acadia Corporation have been working together to provide a new year-round housing opportunity on Mount Desert Island. Acadia Corporation owns homes around the island that are used as seasonal, and sometimes year-round, staff housing. This past spring, the Acadia Corp approached IHT with a proposal to sell one of its seasonal employee houses at a reduced price to a household working on MDI and earning an average income. David Woodside, president and CEO of The Acadia Corporation, noted that the home served as housing for employees for many years. “The Acadia Corporation is pleased to work with IHT to offer an affordable home for an island family in Seal Harbor village,” he said. IHT is purchasing the house to resell to eligible applicants, with covenants that will keep it affordable for years to come.

Sitting on acorner lot in Seal Harbor Village, 13 Wildwood Road has four bedrooms, one bathroom and a full basement. The house is offered for sale at $175,000 to eligible applicants. IHT board and staff members worked together to repaint and refresh the interior and mow, prune and spruce up the exterior.

“IHT holds affordability covenants on 34 houses on MDI, which has been possible through the support of individuals and creative, generous partners like the Acadia Corporation,” said Marla O’Byrne, IHT executive director. “We are always happy to explore the possibilities with land and home owners interested in passing along their property to provide year-round housing opportunities for MDI’s workforce.”

For information on eligibility requirements and how to apply, visit islandhousingtrust.org or contact Natalie Osborne, IHT programs associate at [email protected].