IHT approved for 10-unit housing development

BAR HARBOR — A 10-unit housing development planned off Route 3 got a key approval from the Planning Board last week.

The Island Housing Trust received the green light to subdivide the 30-acre property for the Jones Marsh neighborhood development near the head of the island. The thumbs up allows the trust to move forward with permitting for the state, said executive director Marla O’Byrne.

“There are a few phases still, but we needed to have this phase approved by the Planning Board,” she said.

The neighborhood would have six single-family homes and two duplexes. There would be an income eligibility requirement, but the cap has not been nailed down yet, O’Byrne said.

This is the trust’s second neighborhood development project after breaking ground on Ripples Hill in 2008.

While that was a cluster development, the lots for the Jones Marsh property will be larger because each of the units will have a septic tank and well. O’Byrne said the single-family houses would have half-acre lots and the duplex lots would be slightly larger.

If the permitting goes as planned, construction of some of the infrastructure could start this fall. When the houses actually get built is up in air due to the ongoing fluctuations in construction that’s being chalked up to the pandemic.

“We’ll see how long that’s actually going to take,” O’Byrne said.

The Planning Board was in support of the project and for getting more housing on the island.

“We need housing,” said planning board member Basil Eleftheriou. “We need housing town-wide, island-wide – all the way around. Overall, this is a good project.”

The board ended up voting 3-1 in favor. Erica Brooks recused herself because she is a member of the trust’s board, and Joseph Cough voted against it.