IHT accepting applications for Jones Marsh neighborhood 

MOUNT DESERT — Island Housing Trust (IHT) is accepting applications for the Jones Marsh neighborhood at the head of the island on Route 3 in Bar Harbor. The neighborhood plan includes six single-family homes and two duplexes.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and buyers will have an opportunity to purchase a home in the neighborhood based on the order in which their completed application was received and approved.

IHT will retain ownership of the land, selling the improvement to buyers with a 99-year land lease and covenants.

Eligible household incomes at Jones Marsh are capped at 130 percent of median area income ($98,000) for single-family homes and at 100 percent median area income ($75,700) for the duplexes.

IHT promotes viable, year-round island communities by advancing permanent workforce housing on MDI. IHT envisions a future where MDI has year-round housing available and affordable to the workforce.

Since 2003, IHT has completed 48 homeownership projects serving 143 adults and children on MDI. IHT holds covenants on 37 homes and has overseen the successful resale of several of these properties at below market rate to qualified households working on MDI.

For more information about the neighborhood or to apply, go online to www.islandhousingtrust.org/jonesmarsh. Contact IHT programs manager Natalie Osborne at [email protected] or at 244-8011 with questions.