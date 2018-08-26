ID cards for Community Room

TREMONT—Employees of the Town Office are now making photo IDs for residents wanting to use the Community Center through the year.

The process takes a few minutes to complete and includes filling out a form, reading over the rules and then getting your photo taken for the ID card.

People looking to use the Town of Tremont Community Center, attached to the Tremont Consolidated School on Route 102, will need to present an ID card beginning this fall.

A key for the center is available at Gott’s Store in Southwest Harbor. Only residents with ID cards will be able to get a key to use the building. Use of the building prior to 6 p.m. requires permission from the school. Use of the center is now restricted past 9 p.m.

For more information call the Town Office at 244-7204.