Iconic lighthouse is now part of Acadia

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Bass Harbor Head Light Station, one of the most-photographed landmarks on Mount Desert Island, is now part of Acadia, as most visitors had probably always assumed.

Transfer of the iconic lighthouse, lightkeeper’s house, three smaller buildings and two acres of land from the U.S. Coast Guard to the National Park Service was finalized Wednesday.

Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider announced the completion of the transfer Wednesday afternoon at Friends of Acadia’s virtual annual meeting.

“The National Park Service is developing plans to reuse the lighthouse and improve visitor access and enjoyment of the site,” Schneider said.

He previously has called the lighthouse “a crucial part of the fabric of the visitor experience,” saying Acadia has “a very strong interest in making sure it stays preserved as a cultural resource.”

The Bass Harbor Head Light Station was built in 1858 and listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.

The Coast Guard will continue to maintain and operate the automated light atop the lighthouse as an aid to navigation.