Ice Fishing Derby tickets

TREMONT — Look for an eighth grader around town to buy a ticket for the 14th Annual Ice Fishing Derby.

Scheduled for Feb. 2, tickets to enter are $5 and must be purchased before the day of the event. In addition to wherever members of the eighth grade class station themselves to sell tickets, they are also being sold at the school and Gott’s Store.

Raffle tickets are also available for sale as a single ticket or in bulk for a reduced price.

Weigh-in for the event will take place from 4 – 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the school gym. Items will be raffled off following the weigh-in. This year’s PTO prize is a four-wheeler and trailer, and tickets to enter that raffle are $20 each, or three for $50.

Contact the Tremont Consolidated School at 244-7777.