Ice cream chain founder’s generosity extends to communities he loved

NORTHEAST HARBOR – Trustees of the Curtis and Patricia Blake Foundation have announced that four Mount Desert Island nonprofits, and one Florida-based organization, are the five recipients of the family foundation’s final gifts, as part of the Blakes’ estate plan, in recognition of those groups’ contributions to communities that mattered deeply to the family. Lifelong New Englander Curtis Blake was the legendary co-founder, with his brother Prestley, of Friendly Ice Cream.

The Land and Garden Preserve on Mount Desert Island, the Maine Seacoast Mission, the Mount Desert Nursing Association, the Northeast Harbor Neighborhood House and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Martin County (Florida) are the beneficiaries of gifts totaling $575,000.

“The Blake family had many happy times on the island of Mount Desert in the summertime and in Hobe Sound, Fla., during the winter months. These final gifts represent an opportunity to give back once more to those communities, and to the year-round residents and groups who make those communities such special places,” said Curtis’s daughter and gift administrator, Susan Blake.

Leaders of the organizations expressed their gratitude.

Sam McGee, board chairman of The Land and Garden Preserve, said, “The Land and Garden Preserve is extremely grateful for this generous legacy gift. For decades, the Blake family has quietly, yet visibly, made critical, positive and enduring contributions to public spaces and institutions within the Mount Desert community – enhancing the island’s social fabric and unique sense of place for residents and visitors alike.”

John Zavodny, president of Maine Seacoast Mission, noted that the timing of the gift, just as the organization’s social-outreach vessel, Sunbeam, is heading back into service to the islands of Downeast Maine, is meaningful. The Blakes were honorary chairs of the 2018 campaign that supported the ship’s extensive refit. This gift was given in honor of longtime Blake family friend, Scott McFarland.

Mazzie Gogolak, president of the board of the Mount Desert Nursing Association shared, “Curtis and Pat Blake were such loyal and generous members of our community, and we are honored that their legacy will live on at all of these organizations on MDI. It just makes me smile thinking of them thinking of all of us.” Gogolak noted that the gift, which is being given in memory of late Blake family employee Nin Ferm, “will help build the financial foundation for the agency and assure that we are able to keep our island neighbors ‘Healthy at Home.’”

On behalf of the Northeast Harbor Neighborhood House, Executive Director Anne-Marie Hart said, “We were thrilled to learn of this generous gift. We are so appreciative and honored to be chosen as a recipient by the Blake family. The vote of confidence that it represents in our work within the community is inspiring.”

In Florida, Angela Hoffman of The Boys and Girls Club of Martin County said, “We are incredibly grateful for this generous gift to our endowment, and the timing is particularly welcome. Thanks to the philanthropy of the Blakes, we’re able to plan a sustainable future for our club programs.”

Curtis Blake died in 2019 at the age of 102. His wife Patricia had predeceased him in 2018.

“Although my father achieved great wealth during his life, his family was of modest means. He and his brother started Friendly Ice Cream in the middle of the Great Depression, another devastating time for our country. Dad’s success truly was built one five-cent ice cream cone at a time. Just as the people of Springfield, Mass., helped the Blake brothers to build their business, these gifts are intended to assist those doing much-needed work for the betterment of all,” said Susan Blake.