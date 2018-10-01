BLUE HILL — A Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s Firearms Hunter Safety Course will be hosted by the Blue Hill Public Library in October. This course will be offered as both a Home Study Course and an Online Course. Each version consists of two parts.

The Home Study participants must attend both scheduled sessions, Wednesday Oct. 10th from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 21 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and complete home-study work between the two meetings in order to obtain a certificate.

The course covers the basics of safe firearms handling, responsible hunting practices and Maine’s hunting regulations. Proof of having taken the course must be shown with all first-time license applications. Participants must be at least 10 years of age and all minors will be required to have a signed parental consent form, available at the first session. The course is free.

Registration is required and can be done through the library’s events calendar at www.bhpl.net, or by calling the library at 374-5515.