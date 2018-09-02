ELLSWORTH — Restaurants across Hancock and Washington counties will be raising funds for food security Sept. 15 as part of Healthy Acadia’s “Hungry for Health 2018” campaign. “Restaurant Day” participants include Galyn’s, Midtown Burger and Morning Glory Bakery in Bar Harbor and Serendib in Ellsworth

Participating restaurants have pledged to donate a portion of the day’s earnings to support Healthy Acadia’s Healthy Food for All programs, which strive to address food insecurity and improve nutrition for individuals and families across Hancock and Washington Counties. This is the third year of the campaign.

According to the Good Shepherd Food Bank, 16.4 percent of Maine’s households are considered “food insecure,” which makes our state the 7th most food insecure in the nation.

Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative establishes partnerships between farms and food pantries to ensure that those who are experiencing financial hardships have access to fresh and nutritious local fruits and vegetables. With the help of volunteers, students, and farmers, the Gleaning Initiative harvests and collects farm surplus that would otherwise go to waste. The program works closely with food pantries, soup kitchens, the Ellsworth WIC clinic, and recovery programs to redistribute the food throughout our communities for individuals and families in need.

Other Hungry for Health 2018 campaign contributors include West Street Cafe in Bar Harbor and The Colonel’s Restaurant and Bakery in Northeast Harbor.

Visit www.HealthyAcadia.org.