Hundreds to volunteer in Acadia

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Nearly 500 volunteers are expected here on Saturday, Nov. 4, to help maintain the historic carriage paths.

Take Pride in Acadia Day attracts hundreds of enthusiastic volunteers of all ages to rake leaves and clear drainage ditches along miles of carriage roads in preparation for winter. The well-coordinated volunteer effort, now in its 26th year, focuses on areas where clogged drainage ditches and culverts could result in significant damage to road surfaces during the freeze-and-thaw cycles of winter.

Perhaps the most important volunteer opportunity of the year in Acadia, Take Pride in Acadia Day is vital to the park’s ability to maintain the carriage roads in pristine condition. The event runs from 8 a.m. until noon. After the morning’s work, crews will return to park headquarters for a hot lunch — the event’s traditional “CCC” meal of chili, cornbread and cider (plus an extra “C” of cake).

