Hundreds to volunteer in Acadia

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Nearly 500 volunteers are expected on Saturday, Nov. 2, to assist in putting the park’s historic carriage roads to bed for the winter.

Friends of Acadia’s Take Pride in Acadia Day attracts enthusiastic volunteers of all ages to rake leaves and clear drainage ditches along miles of carriage roads in preparation for the cold weather.

The coordinated volunteer effort, now in its 29th year, focuses on areas where clogged drainage ditches and culverts could result in significant damage to road surfaces during the freeze-and-thaw cycles of a coastal Maine winter.

Take Pride in Acadia Day is vital to the park’s ability to keep the carriage roads in good condition.

The event begins at Park Headquarters on the Eagle Lake Road in Bar Harbor at 8 a.m. and runs until noon. After the morning’s work, crews will return to park headquarters for a hot lunch — the event’s traditional “CCC” meal of chili, cornbread, and cider (plus an extra “C” of cake).

Volunteers should dress for the weather and in outdoor work clothes. Tools and gloves are provided.

Registration is required. Up to 10 individuals can register together online at friendsofacadia.org/take-pride-in-acadia/; larger groups should contact Paige Steele at paige@friendsofacadia.org or 288-3934. Advance registration ends Oct. 27.

Visit friendsofacadia.org.