Hulls Cove rental project heads to public hearing

BAR HARBOR — A two-unit rental project proposed in Hulls Cove will need to submit additional documentation to the town’s Planning Board before a public hearing can take place next month.

Taylor Massey, owner and manager of BaseCamp Guesthouses LLC, intends to develop a new, sustainable lodging location on land totaling slightly over half an acre in the business zoning district.

Massey, also manager of the coworking and event space, The Public Works, in Portland, proposed to build a two-building complex with a total of six year-round rental units at 2 Bogue Chitto Lane.

Sewage, parking and traffic were all items of concern that members of the board voiced during the Oct. 28 virtual meeting to decide if the application for BaseCamp Guesthouses would be considered complete and get advanced to a public hearing. Massey’s engineer, Eero Hedefine, was available to provide blueprints and to answer questions.

Board member Basil Eleftheriou Jr. had questions about signage, occupancy and the rendering of the building. Massey showed a detailed color markup of the building that included an aerial view.

Susanne Foster, who lives on Chitto Lane, expressed concerns about the project’s density. “The density issued is way more than what the covenanted documents are saying,” she said. “There are documents that state the property is limited to only two single unit homes and there is no parking allowed on the road,” she continued. Foster’s concerns were acknowledged by members before they moved on to waiver requirements for the project.

The board agreed there were certain features that should not be on the waiver list while vice chairman Joseph Cough noted the application was missing some key elements. “There is no documentation that shows the shared use of the pier and road. If they are part of a road, they should need a document that says they have the right of access to it,” Cough said.

Board members determined the application was incomplete since there was no letter from the Maine Historic Preservation Commission, it was missing a plan displaying the site for the entire subdivision that shows the shared use of the pier and the road, with any other items addressed in the deed covenants, as well as the needed capacity letters from the Public Works Department and the Fire Department.

Ultimately, the board voted to advance the application in a 4-0-1 vote, with Secretary Ericka Brooks recusing herself from the application, pending receipt of the needed documents in advance of the next meeting. If the outstanding documents are received, the application will be scheduled for a public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m.

In other business, the open public hearing was held for the Crossing at Town Hill project and approved by board members. Paul and Jean Weathersby recently purchased and renovated the 2-acre property in the Town Hill business zone to operate a seasonal rental business that was authorized by the Planning Board.