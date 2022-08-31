Hull’s Cove General is on the market 

BAR HARBOR — Hull’s Cove General Store & Deli, built in 1960, is for sale with an asking price of $4.9 million. It is listed with Swan Agency Real Estate.

The general store sits on a 1.5-acre lot, but two separate lots are for sale, with two zoning districts – business and shoreland.

The parcel includes a gas station, a building that is currently a post office, a barn with three rental office spaces, a second floor apartment and farmhouse with four year-round rental units.

Located on Route 3 at 3 Breakneck Road in Bar Harbor, the store has been owned and operated by Jason Ventry since he purchased it from Wyman Tapley in 2017.

“It makes stupid money. We just want to move on to something new,” Ventry said, who made the decision with his wife, Lisa, to sell the compound in the spring. The two said they have decided to start a bigger project in the area.

“It’s a turnkey business – all the inventory, everything, stays with the store,” Ventry said.

According to Ventry, at least 10 people have looked into the store’s finances. “I’m sure there’s people on the island that want the store but they have to wait until the end of the season to build their cost,” he said.

Not only does Hull’s Cove General & Deli have the sole gas station in the village of Hull’s Cove, but it also has homemade baked goods and sandwiches.

Aside from the store being for sale, it is business as usual.