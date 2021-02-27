Hubbell nominated to Maine State Housing Authority 

AUGUSTA — Governor Janet Mills has nominated the Honorable Brian Hubbell of Bar Harbor for appointment to the Maine State Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. On Feb. 10, the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Labor and Housing voted to advance Mr. Hubbell’s nomination, which now faces a final confirmation by the Maine State Senate.

“It was a pleasure to serve with Brian in the Legislature, and I know he will make a great addition to the Maine State Housing Authority. He was one of the hardest working legislators I’ve ever seen,” said Senator Louis Luchini (D-Ellsworth). “He understands the importance of affordable housing for the future of our state and is more than qualified for this appointment.”

Hubbell served four consecutive terms in the Maine House of Representatives for District 135, which includes Bar Harbor, Lamoine and Mount Desert. Hubbell has spent his career in building design and construction as both a tradesman and a construction manager, with experience in public and commercial building projects. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in architectural design from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Hubbell has served on numerous commissions, most recently as a member of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Committee, whose mission is to develop specific policy recommendations to help Maine’s economy recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maine State Housing Authority Board of Commissioners comprises 10 members, eight of whom are appointed by the Governor. Among the board’s responsibilities are establishing and revising policies related to the construction of new facilities, the purchasing of mortgages and the establishment or maintenance of reserve funds for the Housing Authority. Commissioners are appointed to a term of four years.