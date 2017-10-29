Hubbell, Langley to speak about bipartisanship

BAR HARBOR — The benefits of greater cooperation among lawmakers from different parties will be discussed by Maine State Sen. Brian Langley (R) and State Rep. Brian Hubbell (D) in an open conversation at the College of the Atlantic Gates Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Although from different political parties, Langley and Hubbell have frequently worked together in a bipartisan manner on issues that affect their constituents. They will discuss the challenges and opportunities for working across the aisle and will share some thoughts on how to increase cooperation and bipartisanship at all levels of government. The conversation will be facilitated by Professor Jamie McKown.

The conversation is part of COA’s Thoreau Environmental Leaders Initiative. The initiative seeks to prepare students to be effective advocates and activists for the environment and justice and is funded by the Henry David Thoreau Foundation.

“We are very excited to have Brian Langley and Brian Hubbell join us for an evening of ideas and conversation,” said Doreen Stabinsky, COA professor of global environmental politics. “Students understand that working across the aisle is more important than ever, but prospects for bipartisanship seem daunting. We look forward to learning from two members of the legislature from different parties who have a track record of working together.”

Langley is serving his fourth term in the Maine State Senate. He represents the people of Senate District 7, which includes all of Mount Desert Island. Langley currently serves as chair of the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee and as a member of the Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development Committee. Prior to being elected to the Senate, Langley served one term in the House.

A graduate of the University of Southern Maine and Syracuse University, Langley is an entrepreneur, chef and educator. He spent more than 27 years teaching culinary arts at the Hancock County Technical Center and currently owns the Union River Lobster Pot restaurant in Ellsworth. He volunteers with Boy Scout Troop 86, serves on the board of the First Congregational Church of Ellsworth and serves as treasurer of the American Culinary Federation’s Downeast chapter.

Hubbell is serving his third term in the Maine House. He is a member of the House Appropriations and Financial Affairs committee. He is a longtime advocate for community schools and served as the first chair of the reorganized Mount Desert Island Regional School System. As a school board member, Hubbell helped to guide MDI schools’ contract negotiations and the implementation of standards-based education. In 2014, Hubbell co-chaired the Legislature’s commission on school funding.

A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Hubbell is committed to supporting Maine communities through public education, scientific research and development, transportation infrastructure and sound long-term energy policy. In 2004, he served on the working group that developed the Maine State Climate Action Plan.