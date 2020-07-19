Howland given FOA award

BAR HARBOR — Nancy Howland, a long-time Friends of Acadia (FOA) volunteer, is this year’s recipient of the organization’s highest honor, the Marianne Edwards Award for outstanding contributions to Acadia National Park.

FOA President and CEO David MacDonald announced the award at the organization’s virtual annual meeting last Wednesday.

He described Howland as “a rock star volunteer in the office” who has given “hundreds and hundreds of hours” to FOA.

“She gives and she gives and she gives,” MacDonald said. “She is among the most modest and humble people in the community, in the world.”

Addressing Howland directly, he said, “You’ve made us a stronger organization. Your presence in the office really buoys the rest of us.”

Howland was director of Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor from 1989 to 2009. Since her retirement, she has volunteered with several area organizations in addition to FOA. In 2018, she received the Elizabeth Fritz Thorndike Award from the Maine Community Foundation for outstanding contributions to community service on Mount Desert Island.

FOA’s Marianne Edwards Award is named for one of the organization’s founders.