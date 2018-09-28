How to balance tourism with quality of life?

BAR HARBOR — The next offering in an ongoing effort to improve communication and trust between residents and town government here will be a two-part workshop held on Oct. 17 and Nov. 15.

The workshop, titled “Balancing Quality of Life and Tourism,” is a project of the Town of Bar Harbor and the National Institute for Civil Discourse.

Part 1 of the workshop, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, is set for 6-8 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Club. The location of the second workshop is yet to be announced.

“The purpose of the workshop is to learn and practice healthy public discussion and to understand the balance residents seek between continued engagement with tourism as part of the economy, and quality of life for those who live and work here,” said Nina St. Germain, Engagement Coordinator for the Town of Bar Harbor. “I am really excited for this conversation. I think the opportunity to examine the whole picture of our lives here will give us clarity for our future priorities.”

The National Institute of Civil Discourse has recognized Bar Harbor’s efforts to increase communication, clarify roles in government, and to promote healthy public discussion. This opportunity for partnership is a result of these efforts.

To sign up for this workshop and to be included in future planning sessions please email: planner@barharbormaine.gov.

Contact the National Institute for Civil Discourse at https://nicd.arizona.edu/