CRANBERRY ISLES — The Islesford Historical Society will present a tour of the Woodlawn, a hotel built in 1893 on Little Cranberry Island, and two adjacent properties Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The adjacent properties are the Ledgelawn, the kitchen and dining room for the hotel, and the Annex, built in 1911. The current owners, interior designers, have done extensive renovations with a contemporary take on a historical theme.

Admission is $10 and reservations are suggested. Contact 288-9021.