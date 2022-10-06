House candidates address economy, education, other issues

BAR HARBOR — The two candidates vying to represent House District 14 – Bar Harbor, Cranberry Isles, Lamoine and Mount Desert – in the Maine Legislature agreed on many issues raised in an online forum Tuesday night, but parted ways somewhat on education funding and a ban on flavored tobacco products.

Both incumbent Democrat Lynne Williams and Republican challenger Stephen Coston said they do not favor making any changes to Maine’s current abortion law.

And at the local level, they agreed that the shortage of affordable workforce housing is the biggest challenge facing Bar Harbor.

When the candidates were asked if they support having the state continue to pay 55 percent of public education costs, Williams said, “Definitely yes. We have been waiting a long time for 55 percent. It is a necessary resource for our schools and making them all they can be.”

Coston said, “I think sometimes people equate spending on something to positive results, when that’s not necessarily the case. I think I would need to do some research and gather more information, so I’m not going to offer a yes or no answer.

“I certainly don’t wish to defund any type of successful education initiative or form of spending. But I do think we should very carefully review both education spending and outcomes. It should be about the kids and the outcomes.”

Asked if he supports the idea of prohibiting the sale of flavored tobacco products in Maine, Coston said, “I lean toward saying yes. My bent toward allowing people to have control over their own personal choices and their own lives would point me towards saying no. But I also recognize the addictive nature of the product and how that makes it unique.

“At the very least, I think a strong look should be taken at marketing practices aimed at children. I’m not sure I want to come out and commit completely to an outright ban.”

Williams said she does not support ending the sale of flavored tobacco products in Maine.

“This is probably a surprise to some people. In fact, when we had that bill at the end of the last legislative session, I was one of the holdouts. So, they didn’t bring it up for a vote.” she said. “The reason is I am a libertarian in many ways. I think people make their own personal choices.”

On the question of the major economic problems in this legislative district and how they might be addressed, Coston said, “When you talk about Maine’s economy, the problem is a lack of competitiveness. We have the 10th highest state and local tax burden in the United States. We rank 41st in economic freedom. And that results in a lack of opportunity for people to live and invest here.

“We certainly haven’t set the landscape such that young people can make the arithmetic work here, to live, to work, to advance their education, their career, to start a small business…”

Williams said the major economic problem in District 14 is not a lack of jobs.

“Rather, it is a lack of affordable housing for workers. People want to fill these job openings, but where do they live?”

Williams said in her opening statement, “In addition to my work on public transportation and water issues, if reelected, I intend to work tirelessly to create an office of the public defender. Maine is the only state in the nation that does not have a public defender’s office. As an attorney, I’m very concerned that we as a state are violating the sixth amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”

Coston said in his opening statement, “In general, I have a more skeptical view of government. My perspective is generally to empower people to help themselves and to reach their goals.

“I think Maine struggles with competitiveness, over-regulation and certain issues related to taxation. I recognize that some of Maine’s fiscal and tax policy is affecting our ability to compete and to attract and retain residents.”

Election Day for legislative and other offices is Nov. 8.

The moderator for Tuesday night’s legislative candidates forum was Faith DeAmbrose, managing editor of the Islander. The forum was sponsored by the Maine League of Women Voters, the Islander, the Ellsworth American and other newspapers.