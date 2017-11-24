After-hours citation issued

BAR HARBOR — A Cottage Street restaurant was issued a notice of violation Nov. 15 for serving alcohol after hours, according to police.

Little Anthony’s Sports Bar and Pizzeria was issued the liquor license administrative violation just after 1:30 a.m. The civil violation is to be referred to the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations, which is expected to hold a hearing on the matter.

A woman reported Friday that someone fraudulently made a charge of more than $1,000 on her debit card.

A bicyclist was warned Sunday night for riding without lights.

The driver of a 2009 Mack Truck, 62-year-old Ronald Damour of Bar Harbor, struck a sign for the West Street Café on Nov. 14 as he was turning from West Street onto Rodick Street. The sign is believed not to have been damaged.

A resident reported Nov. 15 that jewelry was missing from her home. The theft is under investigation.

A resident complained Nov. 16 that someone blew leaves onto his property.

Mount Desert

Police arrested a Millinocket man Friday on a probation revocation charge at the request of his probation officer.

Jeremy Sawyer, 39, was taken into custody at a job site, according to police.

Southwest Harbor

Two people in a vehicle stopped by police Saturday for a loud exhaust and no license plate lights had marijuana confiscated. Both were under the age of 21, the legal age for pot possession, police said.

Two people walking down the middle of a road with a stroller were advised that it might not be a good idea.

Swans Island

A resident driving on the Minturn Road Saturday struck a tree that had fallen onto the road. Rhonda Ranquist, 52, was driving a 2011 Mitsubishi, which sustained reportable damage but was able to be driven from the scene, according to Deputy Rob Morang.

Trenton

An Ellsworth woman was not injured Sunday when her vehicle struck a deer on Route 3. The 2005 Ford driven by 36-year-old Ericka Erland did sustain damage.