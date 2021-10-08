Hotel charity donates $100k each to three charities

BAR HARBOR — There were tears and some shocked chest-clutching from the heads of three local charities this week, after a hotelier who had recently sold three properties announced that he was going to donate $100,000 to each organization.

Leaders at the Bar Harbor Food Pantry, Open Table MDI, and H.O.M.E. INC., seemed a little confused why David Witham, the CEO of Witham Family Hotels, summoned them to the Porcupine Room at Bar Harbor Inn Wednesday afternoon.

Witham explained that the company recently sold three of its hotels, the Quality Inn and Best Western in Bar Harbor and the Ramada in Ellsworth, and he wanted to do a little extra for the community.

“My siblings and I, on behalf of the charitable fund, thought it was a good time to give back to the community because,” he said. “As you know, our business model is putting a roof over people’s head and putting food on the table, and you guys all do the same thing.”

The amount was a surprise to the charities. They said that they’d received generous donations of $10,000 in the past from the Witham foundation, but this chunk of change was shocking.

O.J. Logue, the interim executive director of the Bar Harbor Food Pantry was stunned and nearly speechless. The pantry just started a $200,000 fundraiser campaign and the donation would make it much easier to attain, he said.

Puranjot Kaur, the co-founder of Open Table MDI, fought back tears at the announcement and said that the money would go a long way to help stabilize the nonprofit as they work to open a new physical space on Cottage Street.

“This is huge for us,” she said.

Tracey Hair, the executive director of H.O.M.E. INC., was late to a board meeting, but she didn’t think the board would mind with the news she would be bringing back. COVID has made things tough across the board, but this injection of cash would be a major help, she said.

“It’s been a hard year,” Hair said. “There’s been a real need.”