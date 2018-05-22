Hospital earns medical imaging honor

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital has been designated a Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.

The designation is an achievement that goes beyond accreditation to recognize best-quality imaging practices and diagnostic care. This includes a comprehensive assessment of the entire medical imaging enterprise, including structure and outcomes. The designation recognizes excellence at multiple levels — including the professional staff, the technology and the policies and procedures the organization follows — and superior patient care.

“Credit for this award truly goes to our outstanding team,” said Janelle Cyr, medical imaging director at MDI Hospital. “Our patients know, and this honor confirms, that they will receive the best patient-centered diagnostic care when they come through our doors.”

In order to receive this distinction, facilities must be accredited by the American College of Radiology in all modalities they provide and in which the college offers an accreditation program. Another requirement is participation in the Dose Index Registry and General Radiology Improvement Database, as well as Image Wisely and Image Gently.

In addition to American College of Radiology accreditation in all modalities, the Breast Health Center at MDI Hospital is also recognized as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence for undergoing a similar peer review process to ensure the highest levels of care are achieved in breast imaging procedures including mammography, breast ultrasound and stereotactic biopsies.

MDI Hospital offers complete medical imaging services including MRI, CT, breast imaging, ultrasound, x-ray and nuclear medicine.