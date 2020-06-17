Hospital announces new ER director 

BAR HARBOR—Dr. David Sugerman has joined Mount Desert Island Hospital as the medical director of the hospital’s emergency department. Dr. Sugerman assumes the role from former medical director Dr. Nathan Donaldson, who will continue to serve as an emergency department staff member.

Dr. Sugerman spent three previous summers in MDI Hospital’s emergency department as an attending physician. As a board-certified physician specializing in emergency medicine, Dr. Sugerman has served as an emergency physician and medical director in several emergent care settings in the state of Ohio. He has also been a clinical faculty member at University Hospital Ahuja Medical Center and South Point Hospital, Cleveland Clinic System. “In the emergency department,” Dr. Sugerman says, “I strive to listen diligently, and connect with patients so that I can stabilize any life-threatening situation, or treat an acute illness or injury effectively and with compassion.”

Dr. Sugerman graduated from Bowdoin College in 1982 and received his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, La., in 1987. Over the years, Dr. Sugerman has held several positions relative to his sports medicine training, including event physician for the U.S. National Figure Skating Championships (1998), team physician for the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team (1994-98) and race physician for America’s Opening World Cup Ski Races (1994-95).

Outside of the office, Dr. Sugerman enjoys hiking, biking, sailing and skiing.