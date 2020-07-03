Hospice volunteers offer online support groups 

ELLSWORTH—During these trying times, feelings of grief, loss and isolation that many are feeling have grown, and the need for support, understanding and affirmation is high. To provide this needed support, Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County is offering two online support groups free of charge.

One group is for people grieving the loss of a loved one, and the other is a group to support care givers (any type of care giver, not just for hospice patients).

The grieving support group will begin by the end of June and the time will be tailored according to the needs of interested participants. The caregivers support group will be held on Fridays at 10 a.m., though the start date is yet to be determined and will be based on the number of participants. Group sessions will run between 60–90 minutes, are confidential, free of charge and conducted on Zoom.

For information or to register, call the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County office at 667-2531, email [email protected] for the grief group, or [email protected] for the caregivers group.