Tuesday - Jul 13, 2021
Sailors hit the water in the 25th annual Hospice Regatta of Maine. The races are the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County. PHOTO COURTESY OF SUE CHARLES 

Hospice Regatta sails into quarter century 

July 13, 2021

Participants of the junior category show off some hardware.
PHOTO COURTESY OF LUCAS INGEBRITSON

MOUNT DESERT — The Hospice Regatta of Maine had its 25th running over the weekend, which raised $42,500 for the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County.  

“This is a very important event to be able to do what we do,” said Jody Wolford-Tucker, the organization’s executive director.  

Normally the event is a big party, but with the pandemic still ongoing, organizers made the call in early May to reel back the festivities this year.  

Ten junior sailors participated in the youth competition on Thursday. Alex Donahue took first, followed by Seth Dow and Cam Graham. With the heavy rain, there was no sailing on Friday but events resumed for the rest of the weekend.  

In the adult events, Nicholas Schoeder took first aboard Puff in the IOD class, beating out Tom Fremont-Smith’s Yankee. Scott Lawless guided Gambler into third.  

The father-son duo of Otto and Bill Smith sailed to first on Freight Train to Your Love, Baby in the luders class. Jim Fernald and Ryan Donahue took second aboard Sea Bee and Rick Wheeler and Peter Rogers placed third sailing on Ondine.  

David Rockefeller’s Cybele just missed out on third place in the cruiser class at the Hospice Regatta of Maine over the weekend. Joe Weber’s Dreadnought took first. PHOTO COURTESY OF SUE CHARLES

Dreadnought, sailed by Joe Weber, won the cruiser class over Steve Madeira’s Tio Loco. Ken Weg sailed Ranger in third, just nosing out David Rockefeller’s Cybele. 

Wolford-Tucker extended a thanks to MDI Community Sailing Center and Northeast Harbor Fleet, who were partners for the nonprofit in the event.  

“There would be no Hospice Regatta of Maine without them,” she said.  

The races are the biggest event of the year for Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County, both in terms of fundraising and in raising awareness of services for the community. The organization has continued to offer patient care, caregiver support, grief support and community education through the pandemic. 

