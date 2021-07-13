Hospice Regatta sails into quarter century 

MOUNT DESERT — The Hospice Regatta of Maine had its 25th running over the weekend, which raised $42,500 for the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County.

“This is a very important event to be able to do what we do,” said Jody Wolford-Tucker, the organization’s executive director.

Normally the event is a big party, but with the pandemic still ongoing, organizers made the call in early May to reel back the festivities this year.

Ten junior sailors participated in the youth competition on Thursday. Alex Donahue took first, followed by Seth Dow and Cam Graham. With the heavy rain, there was no sailing on Friday but events resumed for the rest of the weekend.

In the adult events, Nicholas Schoeder took first aboard Puff in the IOD class, beating out Tom Fremont-Smith’s Yankee. Scott Lawless guided Gambler into third.

The father-son duo of Otto and Bill Smith sailed to first on Freight Train to Your Love, Baby in the luders class. Jim Fernald and Ryan Donahue took second aboard Sea Bee and Rick Wheeler and Peter Rogers placed third sailing on Ondine.

Dreadnought, sailed by Joe Weber, won the cruiser class over Steve Madeira’s Tio Loco. Ken Weg sailed Ranger in third, just nosing out David Rockefeller’s Cybele.

Wolford-Tucker extended a thanks to MDI Community Sailing Center and Northeast Harbor Fleet, who were partners for the nonprofit in the event.

“There would be no Hospice Regatta of Maine without them,” she said.

The races are the biggest event of the year for Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County, both in terms of fundraising and in raising awareness of services for the community. The organization has continued to offer patient care, caregiver support, grief support and community education through the pandemic.