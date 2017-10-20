Hook property vote Tuesday

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Voters here are to weigh-in Tuesday on the purchase of land next to the Manset Town Dock that many see as critical to the future of the town’s waterfront.

Voters at a special town meeting scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the fire station are being asked if they wish to buy the Carolyn Hook property for its appraised value, $335,000. Money for the purchase would come from the town’s $1.9 million in undesignated funds.

The town currently leases the Shore Road property on an annual basis for $8,000. Town officials have long been concerned that the owner could decide not to renew the lease, which has led to years of unsuccessful attempts to discuss purchase of the lot.

Hook recently agreed to sell the property, signing a purchase and sale agreement with the town that is contingent on voter approval.

The .43-acre Hook property is seen as key to the success of the Manset Town Dock and expanding the use of the harbor for both commercial and recreational boaters. In a study conducted by the Harbor Planning Committee, purchase of the Hook property was perceived as a high priority. In May, at the annual town meeting, voters authorized putting $13,000 into a reserve fund for the possible purchase.

Selectmen scheduled the special town meeting at their Oct. 10 meeting.

A regular selectmen’s meeting follows the Oct. 24 special town meeting.