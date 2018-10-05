Honoring fallen heroes every step of the way

MOUNT DESERT — Assistant Fire Chief Tom Wallace raised $5,455 — more than three times as much as anyone else — for organizations that support the families of fallen firefighters when he took part in the fifth annual Maine 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Sept. 16 in Portland.

That event, along with others like it across the country, honored the sacrifice of the members of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) who died while trying to rescue people in the World Trade Center towers after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Participants in the Portland event, including several from Hancock County, climbed stairs in the 1 Monument Square building enough times to total the number of stairs in the 110-story World Trade Center buildings. The climbers solicited donations from friends and community members to sponsor their participation.

The Portland event raised $17,334 for the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and for services provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The top 10 fundraisers accounted for $11,088 of that amount. Wallace’s total was $3,825 more than the second highest amount raised by any individual participant.

Wallace, who owns Thomas W. Wallace Construction Services in Northeast Harbor, is a long-time Mount Desert volunteer firefighter. He has been assistant fire chief since 2001, when the town’s four volunteer fire departments merged into a single municipal department.

Mount Desert Fire Chief Mike Bender said Wallace is “vital” to the department.

“We couldn’t function without him. I lean on him heavily,” Bender said.

Wallace volunteers as a firefighter in Bar Harbor, as well as in Mount Desert, and is an instructor at the Hancock County Fire Academy in Ellsworth.

“A lot of the county’s firefighters go through that academy and they really look up to him,” Bender said.