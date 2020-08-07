Homeschooling questions answered 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Are you confused about what school is going to look like next year? Are you interested in exploring options? Bring your questions about homeschooling to a community Q&A on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a panel of homeschooling parents with nearly a century of collective experience who will share what they’ve learned and be available to answer questions.

The event will take place at the Common Good Cafe’s outdoor seating area next to the post office in Southwest Harbor. For information, contact Laura Freudig at 244-3105.