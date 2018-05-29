Home regatta caps MDI season

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Rain that had been forecast in the “chance of” category Saturday afternoon held off, but no steady wind materialized, either. The eight high school sailing teams that faced off in the annual Great Harbor Regatta persisted, completing 16 fleet races over the course of the day in Turbo 420s. The host Mount Desert Island High School team finished fourth.

The team from Camden won the Glenn Squires Cup this year, finishing with a total score of 40 and bullets in nine of the races. Islesboro was the runner-up with 53. A team from Portsmouth, N.H., was third with 64, and the host MDI Trojans were fourth with 71. George Stevens Academy was eighth with 107 points.

The MDI ‘A’ boat earned a bullet in the first race of the day and later added two second-place finishes. The Trojans’ ‘B’ boat had one first, one second and one third place.

“The wind was everywhere from south to north,” MDI parent volunteer Bill Dowling said, “but it never went east.”

There were enough puffs of slightly stronger wind to make racing feasible, he said. The course was reset after nearly every race to adapt to the fluky conditions.

“Our object was to get everyone a chance to participate,” MDI Coach John Macauley said. Alec Fisichella, Lucas Ingebritson, Jacob Peabody, Naomi Welch and Nate Philbrook were skippers, and Sofie Dowling, Nate Ingebritson, Matilda Allen, Kylie Higgins and Sarah Knox sailed as crew. Axel Eschholz did not compete but assisted the team throughout the day.

“I thought it went well,” Macauley said. “Good day, good wind, good people.”

Volunteers and team members made lunches for the whole crew, which were delivered to the spectator pavilion midday. A cookout and awards ceremony back at the MDI Community Sailing Center rounded out the day.

The regatta closed out the season for the Trojans. They’ll gather for a final celebration before the end of the school year.