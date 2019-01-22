Home brewer celebrates win

ELLSWORTH — Fogtown Brewing and Acadia Chamber hosted a release party Jan. 5 for the winning beer from Acadia Oktoberfest’s first Home Brewer Competition.

Jon Stein and Ian Heyse offered the first prize in the competition, a limited batch brewing of the winning beer. The prize went to Andy Thibodeau, whose Dusseldorf Altbier is described as a crisp and clean German-style old ale with a roasted malt backbone balanced by Hallertau hops.

At the celebration, music was provided by Pitch Black Ribbons. Sandwiches, burgers, subs and fries were cooked up by Eat At Joe’s food truck.

The Home Brewer competition was a new addition in 2018 to the Acadia Oktoberfest, held each fall at Smuggler’s Den campground in Southwest Harbor.

At the competition, each beer was tasted and scored by three different judges. The judging was conducted as a blind tasting. The judges’ panel included professional brewers and local residents knowledgeable about beer production and service.

“Home brewers are really creative,” Heyse said before the contest. “So often they’re the ones that drive a lot of what the commercial breweries end up doing.”

The competition was sponsored by Atlantic Brewing Company, Fogtown Brewing Company, Central Street Farmhouse and the Southwest Harbor & Tremont Chamber of Commerce.

Visit acadiaoktoberfest.com.