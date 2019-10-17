Holiday weekend brings gridlock

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Leaf peepers in every kind of vehicle jammed Acadia’s roads and parking lots this past holiday weekend.

Traffic was so heavy that park officials had to close the Cadillac Mountain summit road at least five times between Friday, Oct. 11 and mid-day Monday, Oct. 14. Four of those closures were on Sunday, including at sunrise and sunset.

“People were parked on both sides of the travel lanes, bringing the road down to one lane,” said Christie Anastasia, the park’s public affairs specialist.

She said two of those closures each lasted about 90 minutes.

“The Bar Harbor Police Department had received at least three 911 calls about people being stuck in traffic on Cadillac,” Anastasia said.

The Ocean Drive section of the Park Loop Road and the Sieur de Monts entrance drive and parking lot were each closed once on Sunday.

Access to the Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse was closed twice. The north parking lot at Jordan Pond was closed for about 30 minutes Sunday morning.