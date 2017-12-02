Holiday support offered to those in grief

ELLSWORTH — A free holiday program for those grieving the death of a loved one will be offered by Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The holidays can be a challenging time for those who are missing a loved one who has died. At a time when everyone seems to be happy and enjoying themselves, those who are grieving may feel sad, lonely or depressed. Everywhere someone in grief turns, there are reminders of the fact that they’re missing their loved one: decorations, special songs, advertisements talking about togetherness and sharing. It can be hard to feel so out of step with these special times.

The “Pearls of Wisdom for Hope and Healing during the Holiday Season” program offers those grieving an opportunity to experience exactly what they’re feeling in an environment that is safe and shared by others who are experiencing similar things.

This program will include group support, food, a memorial item to take home, a remembrance service and other themed activities.

The program is free but preregistration is required by Dec. 11. Call 667-2531.