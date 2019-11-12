Holiday fairs begin

Somesville Union

Meeting House fair

MOUNT DESERT — The Somesville Union Meeting House will hold its Holiday Fair on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The luncheon, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will include homemade chowder or vegetarian soup, rolls and dessert.

Fair items will include handmade crafts, baked goods, raffle baskets and more. Contact 244-9620.

Hospital Auxiliary

Annual Fall Fair

BAR HARBOR — The MDI Hospital Auxiliary Annual Fair will be held at the Atlantic Oceanside Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair will include raffle items, jewelry, baked goods, Christmas and Holiday items and two $50 door prizes. ArtWaves will host a Make & Take activity for kids. All proceeds benefit equipment needs for MDI Hospital and Health Centers.

Contact Carly McFarland at 801-5046.

Gifts, food and more

at Harvest Festival

MOUNT DESERT — Two days of crafts, music, family-friendly seasonal activities and delicious food highlight The Community School of Mount Desert Island’s sixth annual Harvest Festival, set for Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 at the school’s Somesville campus.

“We always look forward to bringing our campus alive with festive seasonal activities and local goods each year with this event,” said Community School founding director Jasmine Smith. “Our annual Harvest Festival is one way we can share the spirit of the school with the broader community.”

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, guests can enjoy a gift market, kids’ crafts, farmers’ market, wreath making, crepes and soup luncheon, patisserie and live music. The festival is a great place to shop for gifts made by local artisans, including Kreg McCune, Autumn Soares, Elyana Smith, Rusted Pulchritude, Karen Ressel, Becky Richardson, Leslie Jones, Vivian Rae and Gillian Mowery.

The farmers’ market will include local produce and provisions for the holidays from College of the Atlantic Beech Hill Farm, Old Dog Baking Co., Colvard & Company, Peggy Rockefeller Farms, Coffee Matter/Acadia Coffee Company and the Community School Pantry. A handmade silent auction and cake-pie-quiche auction will run throughout the day.

Funds raised at the Harvest Festival go toward The Community School scholarship fund. The school is located at 585 Sound Drive.

Contact Jasmine Smith at info@thecommunityschool.me or 276-8137.

Hulls Cove

fair and luncheon

BAR HARBOR — Church of Our Father in Hulls Cove will hold its annual Christmas Fair and Luncheon, Saturday, Dec. 7 featuring fresh wreaths, baked goods and a delicious soup luncheon.

The Waste Not, Want Not Thrift Shop at the church is now closed for the season.

“We wish to thank all who donated, shopped and came by to see us,” a statement from the church said. “We had fun!”

For the upcoming fair and sale, “We are in need of any Christmas collectible items/decorations that you are no longer using.”

Items may be left in the parish hall.