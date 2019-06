BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Designer Showhouse project planned for this summer at the West Street mansion known as La Rochelle is seeking volunteers.

The Showhouse is a benefit for the Bar Harbor Historical Society.

Anyone interested in learning about the Showhouse project and how to volunteer is welcome to attend a tea Tuesday, June 25, at 3 p.m. at La Rochelle, 127 West St. There is no charge to attend.

Contact Kay Theede at klpuldo5@aol.com or Kim Swan at kim@swanagency.com