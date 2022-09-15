Historical society’s latest event raises over $30K   

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Historical Society’s ﬁrst annual Party on the Piazza on Sept. 10 raised over $30,000 for the nonprofit, with more than 110 people in attendance.

According to Society staff, silent auction items donated by local businesses were a huge hit and included gift cards, accessories, artwork and more. The paddle raise to support the Society’s painting project at La Rochelle Mansion and Museum raised enough money to complete the work this fall.

Three decades of exposure from the elements had taken a toll on the historic structure in Bar Harbor. Phase one, which was finished in June, included the painting of the first ﬂoor and basement windows and doors, the piazza ceiling and columns and the sun room. Phase two includes the second and third ﬂoor windows and doors and the side porch.