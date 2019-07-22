Historical society meeting

MOUNT DESERT — The 89th Annual Meeting of the MDI Historical Society is set for Thursday, July 25 at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.

The public is invited to enjoy refreshments at 5:30 p.m. and the annual meeting begins promptly at 6.

Presentations by the editors, R. Marie Griffith and Leigh Schmidt, and the artist-in-residence, Jennifer Steen Booher, of the 2019 issue of Chebacco, “Harboring Religion: Missionaries, Converts, and Sojourners,” follow a report on the accomplishments of the past year.

Maude March will be honored with the Ann Benson Award for her twenty years of outstanding volunteer service as “Mrs. Abbott,” Mount Desert Island’s “Vintage Classroom” teacher.